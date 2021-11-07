Australian Cop Helps Little Boy Fighting Cancer Keep His Rooster Despite Complaints; Watch

A police officer in Australia has been hailed as a hero by a little boy with leukaemia after offering to care for the youngster's pet rooster on his family farm in order to reduce noise complaints from neighbours.

Neighbours had complained about the noise generated by the 6-year-old youngster and his family's pet rooster. The family was told to find a home for the bird. The rooster was given to the youngster by his family to cheer him up after one of his chemotherapy sessions as a part of his treatment for stage 4 cancer.

He instantly became connected to the rooster, which he named 'Jackson'. However, Jackson quickly grew too loud for the peaceful suburb in western Sydney, and noise complaints began to pour in, according to Fairfield City Police in a video posted on Facebook on October 28.

The family was ordered by the local council to get rid of the bird within 10 days. In response to the calls, a Fairfield City Police cop went to the boy's house. When he arrived, the young boy greeted him.

As the youngster proudly displayed his rooster to the officer, his father explained that it is their son who feeds the bird on a daily basis. When the officer learnt that the child would be losing his favourite pet, he assured the family that he has a large property where Jackson will be able to have a happy life roaming around the fields.

"Anytime you want to see Jackson, you’re more than welcome to come," the officer told the boy. The youngster and his family enthusiastically accepted the offer. The footage shows the officer putting the rooster in a cage and transporting it to his farm, on the back of a police truck.

After hearing that the family had to get rid of the bird, the officer felt sad for the young boy and saw no reason why the bird couldn't live on his family farm in the countryside, where there is plenty of room.

"All I do is to strive to help people and from a young age, I’ve always wanted to do that," the officer said in the footage. He further added that he had a friend who had leukemia, and that 'it really hit home' when he heard about the boy.

Image: Facebook

