Cricketer Amanda Wellington, who is currently in India with the Australian women's cricket team for the T20I match, immersed herself in the country’s vibrant culture and draped herself in a traditional saree. Sharing an image of her new attire on Twitter, the right-arm leg spinner wrote, “Wello in a saree if I’m wearing it wrong please tell me what do we think?”

The picture shared on Twitter displays the sportswoman in a light pink pleated saree with her hair swept back into a ponytail. Taking the snapshot with her phone, Wellington’s hands are seen filled with a henna design. In another tweet on December 18, the 25-year-old revealed that she had bought the traditional outfit and was contemplating how to wear it. "So... I brought a saree now I got to figure out how to wear it," she wrote.

The cricketer’s image has garnered over 66,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “Here in South India, women usually wear sarees to their left side, whilst North-Indians would wear to their right.” Responding to this, Wellington wrote, “Thank you, appreciate the information.”

Wello in a saree 💃 if I’m wearing it wrong please tell me 🤣 what do we think? pic.twitter.com/ARL9K6TEFt — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 19, 2022

Social media users react to Wellington's saree image

A second user quipped, "On field, she can TRAP any batter with her leg spin. Off field, she can WRAP a beautiful saree.” Another user added, “Beautiful, if you wore it first time all by yourself, then Kudos some of us still fail to do after learning it so many times.” A fourth user found Wellington's look flawless, and wrote: "No it's superb madam, please carry on."

Over the moon with how this turned out! So beautiful 🥰 what do you think? #Henna #india pic.twitter.com/4QyS1t49FV — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 16, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Wellington has played dress up and experimented with different Indian looks during her visit. Last week, the cricketer shared images of her hands and forearms adorned with henna. “Over the moon with how this turned out! So beautiful what do you think?” she asked her followers on Twitter.