Trying out new food can be fun. While some delicacies may suit one's taste buds immediately, others might not be as appealing. When it comes to Indian cuisines, what marks it apart is the use of spices that take the taste quotient upward. It is very rare that a person tasting Indian food for the first time does not fall in love with it.

In a recent video that is doing rounds on social media, a little girl from Queensland can be seen trying an Indian dish for the first time at a restaurant in Australia and her reaction has left internet users amused.

The now-viral video shows the cute little girl trying chicken for the very first time. She could be seen gorging on some rice with kadhai chicken. She then tries some mango kulfi. After her meal, the girl tastes fennel seeds, that is usually served at Indian restaurants as a mouth freshener after every meal. The girl's reaction to tasting the mouth freshener was quite hilarious to see.

The girl is also seen making friends with the restaurant workers and can be seen talking to one woman. "Trying Indian food for the first time is always an experience to share! I think it is fair to say that @avaleelovesall enjoyed it. Proud mum", read the caption to the video posted by the girl's mother.

'Hope she loved it'

The reactions from netizens of the girl were a delight and so was watching her. The video surfaced on Instagram in early April and has garnered more than 295K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The account has many such videos, where a small girl can be seen trying different food items.

As the video surfaced on social media it grabbed the attention of viewers, who were entertained to watch the reaction of the little girl. "ha ha ha... her expressions after eating meethi saunf! too sweet for her or the saunf got stuck in her teeth (sic)," a user commented. A second other user commented, "Plenty of Indian food to enjoy".

"Mark my words, once you have a taste of Indian food. There is no going back (sic)", wrote a third.

(Image: @angeerowden/Instagram)