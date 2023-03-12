In what may appear to be a bizarre bid to achieve a world record, an Australian man bagged Guinness World Records (GWR) for catching most table tennis balls on his head covered with shaving foam. According to the information shared by the GWR's official Twitter, a man named Oscar Lynagh attempted the record in November last year in Melbourne. Lynagh collected 12 balls on his head, announced the Guinness World Records officially on Twitter on Thursday (March 9), sharing the video clip of Lynagh attempting the challenge.

In the first part of the clip shared by GWR, a lady is seen measuring shaving foam on a weight machine, and then the man enters the frame and is seen seated on a chair as the female assistant applies the same shaving cream to his head. The Australian man picks up a bowl filled with tennis balls, stands straight in front of a wall, and then begins to throw one ball at a time, and then adjusts himself to collect it on the foam mountain made on his head. Throughout this process, the man is seen firing the balls in a hurried fashion while continuing the challenge until the time is up and the count of the ball reaches 12.

Sharing the video clip on the microblogging site, the Guinness wrote, "New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) -- 12 by Oscar Lynagh. Yes, this is a real record you can try at home."

Watch video here:

New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) - 12 by Oscar Lynagh 🏓



yes, this is a real record you can try at home 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aJXJAu25fN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 9, 2023\

Here's how Twitter reacted

Ever since the video went viral, it has garnered more than 22,000 views along with thousands of likes and a flood of comments. However, users on Twitter expressed mixed reactions after watching the video clip -- one user took to the comment section and wrote, "Don't they have anything useful to do?" Another person's comment read, "If the guy was a true Aussie, he would do that with golf balls." Another person's comment read, "Giving GWR out for anything these days." "There's going to be a run on shaving cream in ping-pong balls," said one more Twitter user.

Image: Twitter/@GWR