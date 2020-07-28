COVID-19: Australian Man Travels Inside Giant Plastic Bubble To Protect Himself From Virus

An Australian man has gone great lengths to protect himself against coronavirus by travelling in a large plastic bubble. In a video shared on Facebook, the man from Belgrave was filmed walking down the road wearing no shoes or a mask but the plastic giant bubble. In the short clip, while the bystanders can be seen watching in amusement, the man can be heard saying ‘I’m the man in the bubble’.

The clip shared by Facebook user Janine Rigby has taken the internet by storm. The hilarious bubble outfit video comes as several parts of Australia have been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid such unprecedented times, Janine, while sharing the clip, thanked the man for making everyone around smile.

‘Random act of kindness’

Janine in the caption wrote, “Only in Belgrave...The man is singing, I’m the man in the bubble Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a Random Act of Kindness!”.

Since shared, the clip has received hundreds of reactions and nearly 2,000 comments. With almost 1,700 shares, netizens just couldn’t control their laughter. While one internet user wrote, "I’m actually laughing so hard,” another added, “I think he was just trying to brighten up our lives a bit. Luckily, it was early morning and it wasn’t busy”.

Meanwhile, with rising coronavirus cases in the country, facilities across Victoria have been reportedly difficult to manage. The surge in cases in Victoria also comes at a time when all the other Australian states, with the exceptions of New South Wales, has seen no new COVID-19 cases. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Australia currently has recorded over 14,900 cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 161 deaths in the nation.

