Australian TV Presenter Bursts Into Laughter Over Guest's Zoom Background Filter Fails

A guest's experience during a video interview on Australian TV channel 9News Adelaide went from bad to hilariously worse. Anchor Alice Monfries was in tears of laughter when a guest - Mark Borlace, from Australia's Royal Automobile Association, during the show suffered a horrendous Zoom fail, and it kept getting worse as he tried to fix it.

Borlace struggled to fix the background during his chat with the anchor. Initially, he found himself with an underwater ocean background (complete with fish). And then, when he eventually managed to blur it out, a little pizza-shaped hat appeared on his head.

Anchor Monfries repeatedly cracked up during the exchange. In the video, Mark Borlace can be heard saying: "Studio effects, How do I get back to blur, studio filter" while fiddling around with his settings, and failing.

“Thanks for your tolerance while I go through this,” Borlace said while smiling and appearing to see the funny side of the situation.

Later, Borlace logged off and ended the interview.