Australian Woman Finds Hairy Spider In Her Car’s Handle, Netizens Say ‘time For A New Car'

A woman from New South Wales in Australia stopped driving for a week after she found a hairy spider stuck inside her car’s handle. Christine Jones took to her official Facebook handle and shared two images of the spider stuck inside the handle. In the caption she wrote, “Thought it was hairy caterpillars at first. Haven't used my car for a week”.

An unwanted spider

The first image is an overall view of the spider and the second image is a zoomed picture. The second image focuses on the detailing of the spiders. Its tentacles can be seen spreading inside the handle. In the images, the spinnerets are placed upwards and are barely visible. However, the legs and the claws of the brown-haired species can be seen spread all across the handle, making it look even scarier.

"My sister had this happen once but she DIDN'T notice it. Spider 1: sister 0. She always checks now", wrote a Facebook user, recalling his own personal experience. Another person wrote, "Fortunately it wasn't the driver's side and I could just use another door. But it is still there after 100kms per hr for 10 mins". Giving a solution to get rid of the spider, one person commented, "So a little bamboo cane and a tickle tickle tickle is needed. Maybe a dustpan brush to give her a little chase off when she emerges". Since uploaded, the post has been shared 5.5K times and has been liked 2.2K times.

In a separate incident, a man from Australia named Jake Gray shared an image on the Facebook page called ‘Australian Spider Identification Group’, where he said that the creature has been growing inside his house at Cairns North Queensland over the last one year. The same image was shared by an Instagram handle called ‘bosslogic’ and it said that this is for real. The image shows a massive spider stuck on an empty white wall. In the image, the massive eight-legged creature can be seen stuck on the wall, with its tentacles spread all across. The prosoma, that is, the fused head and thorax of the spider is equally massive as the tentacles. In the caption, the Instagram user wrote, “Sending you love from Australia. Especially you. Yes this is real”.

