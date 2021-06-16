Author Shares Pictures Of Personal Library With Over 4,000 Books, Netizens 'swooned'

An author whose personal library encompasses over 4,000 books recently shared a picture of his collection online, leaving hundreds of people mesmerised. Awais Khan, who has previously authored books including ‘No Honour’, took to Twitter to share several pictures of his much-vaunted, gigantic library. “Have introduced an armchair in the study and it has literally changed my life. Now I spend me an ENTIRE day here as opposed to say 12 hours out of 24,” he joked in his post.

The pictures feature shelves occupied with all kinds of books and journals. Alongside, the shelves are photo frames and furniture, all with matching hues. The pictures also feature additional books, stationery and a chessboard lying atop the centre table. In a subsequent tweet, Khan reckoned, “I counted my books this week. I now have over 4000 books (some are not pictured here). Guess how many I've actually read?” leaving users in a guessing game.

Read over 2,000 books

While people put out different digits, Khan later admitted that he had read over 2,000 books. "Thanks a lot for your wonderful messages. They mean the world to me. For those of you who are asking, I've read over 2000 books," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Since shared, his tweet has garnered close to 7,000 likes. The posts have received various wonderful reactions from tweeple. “The book collection has me swooning,” commented an individual. “I’m not a reader but this study room is compelling me to read!” added another.

Recently, a bibliophile’s post about “residing” in a library with several piles of iconic books has created a stir on the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Shoumik, the post was captioned as those who hadn’t known until now, he, in fact, lived in a library. Instantly, the book hoarders swarmed the man’s post with checking out his collecting and expressing astonishment. Many were truly impressed by the fact that the man had a voracious appetite for reading, so much so, that he had literally modified his home space into a blissful reading nook.

