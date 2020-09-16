Automatic Pani Puri Vending Machine Dispensing Flavoured Water Impresses Twitter | Watch

The craving for street food and the demand for gadgets that reduce contact between people, both have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps that is why a new ‘automatic Pani Puri machine’ has caught the attention of Twitteratis. While taking to the micro-blogging website, IAS Officer Awanish Sharan posted a video of a Pani Puri stall in Raipur, Chattisgarh, which uses a machine that dispenses flavoured water automatically.

Pani Puri is beloved street food, however with no-contact and social distancing amid such unprecedented times, people had been avoiding the snack which is usually assembled at the spot and served, rather than delivered home. This vending machines, however, might just be the answer to all the recent challenges. The video posted on September 15 shows the machine which uses sensors to prompt the flow of the flavoured water across different nozzles.

The video, which was filmed at the establishment ‘Touch Me Not Pani Puri’, shows a customer using the vending machine to sample different flavours of water. From garlic and khatta meetha to Dhanya pudina, the machine uses sensors to dispense the flavoured water. The IAS Officer even praised the innovation as an ‘awesome jugaad’.

Netizens praise the ‘invention’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 32,000 times. It has garnered more than 4,000 likes and several comments. While some users praised the ‘superb idea’, others wrote they ‘miss’ eating Pani puri. One internet user jokingly said, “Khane k baad khatta paani automatic milega ki pehle jaise mangna padega?” Another added, “Necessity is the mother of Invention”.

Atamnirbhar bharat — Ravindra Pratap Singh Bani (@Ravindr20416593) September 16, 2020

Very nice sir...will surely visit to this panipuri wala🤣👌👍 — Ankita Giri (@AnkitaGiri10) September 15, 2020

Watching this is torture 😭. I miss panipuri — Sameera (@Sameera82114938) September 15, 2020

Hygenic gupchup and chat

Starting better day 😊 — Dhananjay Namdeo (@DhananjayNamde6) September 15, 2020

That's great innovative idea, prevents covid 19 infection — Tapas Biswas (@TapasBi62505484) September 16, 2020

