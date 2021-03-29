'Avengers: Endgame' Fan Breaks World Record After Watching Film 191 Times In Theatre

Marvel Cinematic Universe' one of the most popular films Avengers: Endgame was a hit among the fans. The film that received terrific response from the viewers during its release, recently witnessed another feat. One of the die-heart fans of the film, broke the Guinness World Record after watching it 191 times in the theaters. Ramiro Alanis who was elated to receive the award, took to Twitter and shared a picture posing excitedly with his priceless possesion.

Marvel fan breaks Guinness World Record

'I'm Officially Amazing!!!" he tweeted on March 16, referencing GWR's slogan. "A @GWR Title Holder for “The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film” With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame," he further wrote. According to Guinness World Records, Alanis has broken the record for the most cinema productions attended Avengers: Endgame. Apart from this, he also shared the picture of the entire Marvel starcast where Chris Evans is seen holding Alanis' ticket stubs while another actor was seen holding Alanis owned Thanos shield as a gesture to appreciate the fan's efforts.

Previously, a famous YouTuber NemRaps held the record for watching the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War 103 times and inspired Alanis to surpass that feat. While speaking to CNN, Alanis told that he was an ardent fan of the film that he had bought tickets to watch it five times on the opening weekend so that he does not miss a single thing. Later, he then started going to the theatre every single day, sharing his rounds of views on social media because he was in awe of the highly appreciated film. Continuing, he said that after seeing how Endgame scored well at the box office, he decided to make a record.

This is Priceless!!

- @Avengers #1 Movie of all Time.

- @zoesaldana been in 2 #1 movies of all time.

- Repping @TigresOficial , Best Mexican Team of the decade.

- Thanos Holding my @MarvelProps shield.

- Avengers holding my ticket stubs.#AvengersEndgame @DonCheadle @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/Tt8mAIG8KX — Agustin Alanis (@agalanis17) July 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Alanis almost spent 576 hours, or 24 full days, watching the film. Talking about his dedication, he admitted that he had to sacrifice a lot of things to make the records that included giving up on his social life with my family. He said that he had to quit his gym and had to manage his work and screening times.

(Image credit: Twitter)