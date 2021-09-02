Internet is often filled with engaging, entertaining, and funny videos, and many of them also go viral, leaving netizens in splits or amused. Recently, a video involving a water gun, a toy that the kids play with for throwing water at each other, has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a man throwing water at objects through the water gun. The clip has stunned netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section.

'Kinda strong water gun'

The video has been shared on Reddit alongside the caption, "kinda strong water gun". In the footage, a man using the water gun can be seen shooting several objects. In the video, the man can be seen pointing the water gun at a lawnmower, which after shooting can be seen falling down from the platform. In the video, he can be heard saying, "So, people are asking if this water gun is strong?" After the lawnmower, he can be seen shooting three other objects on the platform, which also fall down from the platform. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Reddit, the clip has garnered 98 per cent upvotes and tons of reactions. Netizens were stunned to see the powerful water gun and wished to have it. Some even raised questions over the safety involved with the water gun. One user commented, "That would be amazing". Another user commented, "It's all fun and games until someone lose an eye... That sentence fits here perfectly". Another individual commented, "Both the sounds and the design of the gun give off a Perfect Dark vibe. I love it!".

