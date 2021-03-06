'Avoiding Turtle Disaster': Biologists Find 'something Unexpected' Inside A Fish

In a bizarre incident, a biologist helped a turtle in making an escape. FWC Fish and Wildlife Research took to its official Facebook handle and shared the image of the turtle while narrating the entire incident of how the fish was rescued during a research project. The researchers were studying a largemouth bass when they discovered a living turtle inside its stomach. “Field Notes from a Freshwater Biologist: Avoiding Turtle Disaster!”, read the caption of the image.

Turtle rescued

According to the caption, live turtles are not a common creature to be discovered amongst the stomach contents of largemouth bass. After discovering it, the biologist walks to the edge of the water and places the turtle in the grass. The caption read, “Mosquitos are buzzing, and the sun is starting to set. The biologist watches as the turtle enters the water and slowly swims beneath the surface”. Narrating the story, the department wrote, "The sun rises over the grassy waters of the Florida Everglades, FWC biologists launch their airboats and prepare to collect largemouth bass. At the lab bench, biologists measure, take tissue samples, collect otoliths, and determine sex of all the bass collected earlier that day. A biologist notices something out of the ordinary, movement coming from the stomach of a bass. The biologist carefully opens the stomach and something unexpected is inside…. a live turtle!". Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens react

"All scientists should write and communicate this eloquently! Best field notes ever", wrote a Facebook user. Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 200 reactions. Also, it has over 50 shares. Making a hilarious remark, another Facebook user wrote, "Just to get swallowed up by another bass". Facebook users can be seen leaving turtle stickers in the comment section. Let's have a look at the comments.

