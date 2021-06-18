Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad Attempts Suicide, Netizens Wish Him 'speedy Recovery'

Delhi food joint Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has attempted suicide. He has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share the news with netizens.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide

The above-mentioned media person shared a photo of Kanta Prasad and his wife standing inside their food joint. In the caption, it was mentioned, “Intake of alcohol and sleeping pills has been mentioned as a cause of unconsciousness. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

As soon as the news was shared, netizens rushed in to wish a speedy recovery to Kanta Prasad. Several commented heartfelt ‘get well soon messages’ while one of them also urged people to be kind towards him. See their reactions below.

A couple of days ago, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan took to his Twitter to share a photo with Kanta Prasad and his wife. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he.)” This translates to ‘Those who forgive are bigger than the ones who make a mistake. My mother and father have always taught me this lesson.’

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

This post by Gaurav came after Kanta Prasad apologised for the claims that he made in the past about the ‘misappropriation of funds’ and said that he never called Gaurav a 'thief'.

Baba Ka Dhaba story

Last year, an emotional video of Kanta Prasad made rounds on social media wherein he shared his plight with netizens. He stressed how his business has been severely affected due to the lockdown. The video had gone viral in no time and people thronged to his eatery to support the couple.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kanta Prasad has opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. According to ANI, he said that he is happy and thanked all those who had donated money to him. He also appealed to the people to visit his new eatery. He also went on to add that he will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine there.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.



"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Image: VIRAL BHAYANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.