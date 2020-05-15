Video: Baby Abella Passes Saran Wrap Test And Leaves Parents Totally Amazed

An adorable video of a ‘baby genius’ has taken the Internet by storm after she passed a ‘test’ in which most babies ‘get confused’. Baby Abella’s father took to TikTok to share the video of her crossing the hallway which was blocked by a saran wrap. The clip was shared on May 12 with a caption ‘I can’t believe it’ and since then it has gone viral.

In the short clip, Abella’s father first explains the situation. He then says, “let's see if Abella can pass this test”. Seconds after he points in the direction of the hallway which has a saran wrap barrier taped to both sidewalls. The father then calls out his daughter, asking her to bring him juice.

While ‘some babies get confused about how to get by’, Abella can be seen coming into the frame with a juice box in her hand. The baby girl then leaves her parents surprised as she gets past the plastic barrier by simply just ducking. The video and Abella’s ‘talent’ has left netizens amazed.

Ever since shared, the video has received more than 76,000 hearts and hundreds of comments. While one internet user wrote, “OMG Abella, you are so smart, “others said, “She is going to grow into a smart woman”. One user even wrote, “Abella cannot be fooled”.

‘Baby Baker’

While Abella’s ‘smartness’ left netizens amazed, recently, an adorable ‘baby baker’ also became an internet sensation. A video shared on Twitter showed a baby preparing pizza in a step by step online culinary lesson, acing the role of an amateur food blogger showcasing his budding baker talent. The clip portrayed baby chef Kobe helping his mom bake a pizza and also tasting the ingredients.

