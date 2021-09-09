An adorable video of a little elephant taking a mud bath has surfaced on social media. The "distinctive bathing style" of the baby jumbo is winning the internet. First shared by Sheldrick Wildlife, the short video clip shows a baby elephant named Olorien enjoying a mud bath in a unique style with his other companions. The Kenya-based wildlife trust captured this rare incident on camera and shared the video on their official page. The wildlife trust focuses on the rescue and rehabilitation of baby orphaned baby elephants.

Each elephant has their own distinctive bathing style and little mud monster Olorien's can best be described as "flop and flail"! She's an orphan who beat the odds to survive. Find out how we've been helping her: https://t.co/CZg3l5XrPc pic.twitter.com/5OkbRrhGpv — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 8, 2021

The Kenya wildlife trust shared the video with a caption that read, "Each elephant has their own distinctive bathing style and little mud monster Olorien's can best be described as "flop and flail"! She's an orphan who beat the odds to survive. Find out how we've been helping her". The baby elephant, Olorien, was rescued in June 2020, when the Wildlife Trust was informed about a calf who got separated from the group. The Kenya-based animal conservation team reached the scene and rescued the baby jumbo, and since then Olorien has been living with other companions.

The snippet of the baby elephant has garnered lots of views and as many comments. The users who watched the video couldn't resist reacting to it. One wrote, "I could watch baby elephants roll in the mud all day long. In fact, if I was there I would roll in the mud with them and say "I have the best". Another person who came across the video said, "Lovely to see "our girl" Olorien having a great time". Netizens dropped heart emoticons after watching the adorable video, while some appreciated the way Olorien was enjoying the bath.

IMAGE: Sheldrick Wildlife/TWITTER