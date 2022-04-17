Baby Elephant Rescued From Being Drowned In River By Incredible Efforts Of Its Herd; Watch

There's no denying the fact that videos featuring animals comprise an element of entertainment and joy, and the antics of animals rarely fail to bring a smile to the faces of those viewing them. Now, a video of an Elephant herd that comes to the rescue of one of their calves after it fell inside river water, is currently doing rounds on social media.

The clip starts off by showing a herd of elephants bathing in a river. However, one of the calves, which was bathing aside its mother lost balance and got swept away by the flowing water. The mother elephant tried to hold its baby from drowning by running towards it with utmost speed. The mother elephant first held its baby with a trunk and tried to push him back to the shore but due to the harsh flow of the water and the lightweight of the baby elephant, it kept being swept away along with the current. Meanwhile, the other members of the herd sensed the distress of the mother elephant and reached out to help it rescue the calf.

The joined efforts by the herd of elephants found fruit after some time as the baby elephant eventually got rescued. The video was shared on Instagram by @elephants_.world and since then, it has been garnering a plethora of views and likes. "Every elephant lover should" read the caption of the post.

'Team work', netizens' reaction to the video

Ever since being shared on social media, the viral elephant video has garnered millions of views and thousands of likes. At the time of writing this article, the viral clip had amassed more than 2.1 million views and 251K likes. The comments section, too, is exploding with heartwarming reactions, as the unity of the elephant herd spreads like wildfire. "awww they are rescuing baby Ellie", a user wrote. A second user wrote "amazingly intelligent creatures". The third user wrote, "Unity is strength".

Image: Instagram/@elephants_.world