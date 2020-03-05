'Aren't Mothers Same': Baby Gorilla Happily Jumps Into Hay Pile Until Mom Carries It Away

A video of a baby gorilla repeatedly falling head-first into a pile of hay has taken the internet by storm. IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter on March 2 to share the delightful video of the baby gorilla climbing out and happily jumping again and again into the hay pile until a bigger gorilla comes up and carries it away. The video has struck a chord with several internet users as they find the video hilariously relatable.

For the child in all of us 😝 Do watch the third jump and then the boss spoils the fun 😊



#WildlifeConservation

VC. Via Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/VK9cDEc82t — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 2, 2020

'Aren't our mothers same'

The 'cute' video has already received more than 83,000 views and has garnered nearly 6,500 likes and several comments. One netizen wrote, “I get reminded of my son. He calls me gorilla”. Another said, “Very very amazing video. My old memory is telling me that my son behaved just like on our bed with pillows”.

Aren’t our mothers the same . They will end up taking away from the nonsense we do . https://t.co/mVZqIYvEol — vishal gowda (@GowdaVishal) March 2, 2020

That's something we all enjoyed in our Childhood 😄# It's never too late to get back on the track and stop destroying their Habitat #WildlifeConservation https://t.co/No36DgGHKF — Tejas Prafulla Joshi (@PrafullaTejas) March 3, 2020

Haha lovely kiddo.. lovely mamma🥰🥰 — Thea Choudhary (@thea_kan) March 2, 2020

Toddlers of both apes and homo sapiens act similarly at one point of the life-stage, it seems! 😁 — Gaurav Bhanderi (@Patel_GP) March 3, 2020

😂😂seriously mam.. very funny 🤣 just remembered my childhood, im also done the same jumps😆😆nd my dad wad tried to stop me🤣 — sravani (@sravani950570) March 2, 2020

And then the mother comes and says...bas beta ab homework karo. — Amit N (@AmitN9) March 3, 2020

