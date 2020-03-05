The Debate
'Aren't Mothers Same': Baby Gorilla Happily Jumps Into Hay Pile Until Mom Carries It Away

What’s Viral

A video of a baby gorilla climbing out and happily jumping again and again into the hay pile until a bigger gorilla comes up and carries it away has gone viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
gorilla

A video of a baby gorilla repeatedly falling head-first into a pile of hay has taken the internet by storm. IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter on March 2 to share the delightful video of the baby gorilla climbing out and happily jumping again and again into the hay pile until a bigger gorilla comes up and carries it away. The video has struck a chord with several internet users as they find the video hilariously relatable.  

'Aren't our mothers same'

The 'cute' video has already received more than 83,000 views and has garnered nearly 6,500 likes and several comments. One netizen wrote, “I get reminded of my son. He calls me gorilla”. Another said, “Very very amazing video. My old memory is telling me that my son behaved just like on our bed with pillows”.  

