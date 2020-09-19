Good News: Baby Hears Mom’s Voice For First Time; Man Helps Tortoises Reunite; And More

As the world battles through COVID-19 pandemic, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. With such unforeseen challenges, people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. Therefore, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Baby hears his mom’s voice for the first time

An 18-month-old baby, who had been living in the world of silence, finally heard his mother’s voice for the first time and his reaction has left netizens emotional. A video capturing the precious moment was shared on Twitter by user Finessa Hudgins with a caption that read ‘My baby got his hearing aids today’. The 42-second clip has surely left Internet users smiling and with happy tears as they flooded the comment section with all sorts of heartwarming reactions.

my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN — finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020

Read: Baby Hearing His Mom’s Voice For The First Time Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed | Watch

Man helps tortoises reunite

A video that shows a man randomly helping two tortoises reunite is spreading smiles on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a human helping a tortoise stuck in rocks to free itself. Dubbed as ‘random act of kindness’ by netizens, the video has been viewed over times since shared.

Be kind wherever possible 💕



Watch the reunion at the end. Shared by Ramblings. pic.twitter.com/hKqcHssZv6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2020

Read: Man Helps Tortoises Reunite, Netizens Laud His 'humane Gesture'

Cat and Dog’s hangout session

A recently shared video clip shows a teeny cat adorably playing with a doggo. Posted on the video-sharing platform, Reddit, this latest video beautifully depicts the dynamic relationship between animal siblings, that too of different species. The 40-second long clip, not only features the mischiefs of the kitten but also adorable reaction from the fully grown bitch.

Read: 'Cutest Pair Ever': Video Of Cat-dog Hangout Session Delights Internet

Giraffe mother fends off cheetahs to protect calf

A powerful video of a Giraffe mother fending off the pack of cheetahs to protect her calf has earned applauds on the internet. In footage shared by Indian Forest Officer on Twitter, Susanta Nanda, the tall hoofed creature can be seen displaying immense courage, valour, and perseverance, as it guards its young one with her long legs as the pack attempts to amble close to the calf in the clip shot at a Kenyan safari park. While the ferocious hungry cats try to ambush the Giraffe mother and her calf, she confronts and chases them fearlessly by repeatedly warning with her strong hooves.

I wonder from where a mother gets such courage 💕



Here it protects its calf successfully against a coalition of Cheetahs ....



🎥John Temut pic.twitter.com/vEdYtxJeR3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2020

Read: Giraffe Mother Fends Off Cheetahs To Protect Calf, Netizens Hail Strength Of Motherhood

Dog resembles ‘Buck’ from ‘Ice Age’

A hilarious video of a pet pooch’s striking resemblance with the adventurous weasel Buck has delighted the internet. In a footage shared on Instagram by a page named Funny Bubble Dogs, the owner can be seen imitating the Ice Age character’s look with his canine as he expresses wonder at the similarity. The clip opens with the title, “I know who this reminds me of”, and was captioned as, “The similarities are shocking!!” Further, the owner writes, “This is Buck”.

Read: Dog Perfectly Resembles 'Buck' From 'Ice Age', Internet Agrees Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.