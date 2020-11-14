Baby kangaroo locked inside post box rescued by Australian firefighters

In another chilling tale, a baby kangaroo was rescued from a post box in Australia’s Gold Coast on November 12. As per a social media update by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the firefighters found the Joey locked inside a letterbox in a street on Woongoolba. The baby animal was rescued with the help of a “postie”, who had the keys to the box, a statement revealed.

As of now, the man who kept it inside the box has not been found, but authorities claimed that a probe into the matter was ongoing. The Queensland Fire Emergency Services also shared photographs of the joey with a firefighter standing alongside the letter box on Facebook. "We are so glad this terrible story quickly jumped to a happy ending! Our Pimpama Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crew was called to an Australia Post box at Woongoolba on the Gold Coast after a baby kangaroo had been put inside," they revealed. They then stressed that it was a "quick response" from the crew that save the poor animal's life.

'People are sick'

The post garnered several likes but netizens are furious with the person for putting the baby kangaroo inside the post box. "Why would someone do this? Makes me so angry," a user said. Another comment reads, "Humans are the worst species on the planet." One of the users added, "some people just cruel I hope karma comes and get them".

Indian firefighters rescue birds

Meanwhile, in the Indian capital Delhi, firefighters have rescued over 2,400 birds between mid-March and September, a recent report revealed. The maximum number of such cases were reported around Independence Day when people traditionally fly kites and leave many stray strings that create a death trap for them. According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received 13,271 distress calls between March 15 and September 30 this year, of which 2,433 were for the rescue of birds and 1,681 for animals.

Image: QldFireandEmergencyServices/Twitter

