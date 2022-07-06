Baby Wearing Full-face Mask On New Zealand Flight Goes Viral; Draws Mixed Reactions

The face mask has become one of the most-discussed, most-used objects amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Various governments around the world mandating the use of masks and imposing fines on violations of rules amid increasing cases and relaxing the condition when cases decline have been a prominent feature of the pandemic. There have also been various debates on the effectiveness of the mask in curbing the spread of the virus. There have also been some instances that have gone viral, like a man wearing a mask on his eyes becoming a talking point.

In the latest case, a photograph of a baby wearing a mask in a different way has become a talking point. While masks have been created for even toddlers, a child wearing an adult's mask with holes punched in it around the baby's eyes for the child to see created a buzz on the internet. The picture was captured when the baby was traveling on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington on July 1, as per New Zealand Herald. The viral photo has sparked debate online.

This viral image was clicked and shared by Jandre Opperman on Instagram. “The baby was full of joy, jumping around and giggling away. It made the wait to get off the plane a bit more entertaining,” Opperman added as per New Zealand Herald.

Netizens say, 'SuperBaby'

As the image began to spread on social media, it began to attract mixed comments, from those who found it cute to those who saw the masking as unsafe and indicative of an over-reaction towards mask-wearing. A user wrote, "Must be training as a superhero lol! The world is not yet ready for SuperBaby". Another netizen wrote, "If I saw this on a flight I'd remove the mask from her myself". "Dangerous to cover their breathing holes like this," commented one person. One netizen commented that the baby's raised finger was a sign "to assure you there are enough holes and gaps in the mask to breathe properly".