Baby's Adorable Laugh When Mother Misses Shot At Golf Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Baby’s adorable laugh when her mother misses a shot at golf has taken the internet by storm. Posted by Mackenzie (Bennion) Haggett on Instagram with the caption “You know you suck at golf when your baby even laughs at you” is not only being deemed as “the funniest video ever” but thousands of internet users are in awe of baby’s cuteness. The short clip shows how the mother takes the initial stance but the baby’s laugh breaks out when she misses the shot. The video has already garnered nearly 50,000 views and hundreds of comments. Watch:

Netizens find it hilarious

The video has now been shared on different social media platforms from many other accounts and everyone seemed to find it hilarious. Most Instagram users were also seen posting laughing emojis and said, “timing got me”. According to the description of Mackenzie (Bennion) Haggett’s Instagram account, the name of the baby is Aria Michelle and the duo has previously posted several pictures and heartwarming videos on the account before the latest one went viral.

One of the internet users also wrote, “Her timing couldn’t have been any better....you can’t make this kinda stuff up!!!”. Someone else commented, “I’ve literally played this video like 500 times”. Several others called the baby ‘cute’ and that her laugh made their day. However, there were some netizens who were concerned about the baby being placed 'so close' to where the mother was taking the shot and said, "So dangerous for the baby to be placed there".

