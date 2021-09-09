'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Boy Sahdev Becomes Internet Sensation Again; Now With 'Bella Ciao' Song

10-year-old Chhattisgarh boy, Sahdev Dirdo who rose to fame overnight after a video of him singing the "Bachpan ka Pyaar" song went viral, has received a lot of attention in the past few days. The young boy is making sensation once again with another rendition - 'Bella Ciao,' the theme song of popular Spanish show Money Heist. The video was posted on Instagram where Dirdo is seen singing the famous song in his own unique style. The video also shows him giving a wide smile as he finishes singing. It should be noted here that the song 'Bella Ciao', which is an Italian farmers' protest folk song, became extremely popular after the massive success of the show Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel.

The video is doing rounds on social media platforms since being shared on Sunday, September 5. As of now, it has garnered around 55,000 likes and also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "Bhai fan ho gya meto apka [sic]." "His bella ciao gave me heart attack for real [sic]," another user wrote. "He is trying to get next album with Spanish Badshah [sic]," expressed a third. "Yaar koi itna talentless kaise ho sakta hai bhai!!!? [sic]," read a comment. It should be noted here that recently Mumbai Police also took to Instagram to share the video of their band 'Khaki Studio' playing the 'Bella Ciao' song. It was shared by them on September 3, when the much-awaited Season 5 of the show was released on Netflix.

Watch the video here:

Here are some reactions by users:

Rapper Badshah releases remix version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song

For the unversed, the viral 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song was shot in 2019 and gained traction last month after resurfacing on the Internet. The addictive song spread like wildfire with many using the audio to create their own content on social media. Actors like Bharti Singh, Abrar Qazi and Anushka Sharma were also caught in the viral video fever. Sahdev Dirdo's rendition went viral so much so that rapper Badshah collaborated with the internet sensation and released his version of the song which took the netizens by storm. The remix featured Badshah's frequent collaborators Aastha Gill and Rico along with Sahdev Dirdo. The funky music video showed the young boy trying to woo his crush and grooving along to Badshah, Gill and Rico. The artists revamped the song with their own tune and lyrics.

Image: @viralboy_sahdev/Instagram