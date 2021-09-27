'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Dances To 'In Da Getto'; Netizens React

10-year-old Chhattisgarh boy, Sahdev Dirdo, who rose to fame overnight after a video of him singing the Bachpan ka Pyaar song went viral, received a lot of attention in the past few weeks. Since then, there has been no turning back, and his social media presence has further increased his popularity. Now, a new video has gone viral that shows Sahdev in a completely different light. This time, his viral video features a popular dance challenge to Colombian musician J Balvin's song In Da Getto. The video shows Sahdev, dressed in casuals, performing upbeat steps to the song in a studio. He took to Instagram to share the video with a caption, "Mere pyaare @jbalvin bhaiyaa ka gaana hai.. aur yeh hai hamara wala dance." Notably, this dance challenge is known as the 'In Da Getto Dance Challenge,' which has been quite trending on social media these days.

It should be noted here that Sahdev's video has been doing rounds not just on Instagram but also on other social media platforms since it was shared on Sunday, September 26. As of now, the video has garnered more than 69,000 likes on Instagram and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Bawal Macha Diya [sic]." "Wah bete moj Kar di [sic]," wrote another. "Very very nice video brother," expressed a third. Meanwhile, many users took to emojis to share their reactions, ranging from heart and heart-eyed to laughter emoticons.

Viral video shows Sahdev singing Bella Ciao song

Earlier this month, Sahdev had made a sensation with another rendition - Bella Ciao, the theme song of popular Spanish show Money Heist. The video was posted on Instagram where Sahdev was seen singing the famous song in his own unique style. The video also shows him giving a wide smile as he finishes singing. The video has amassed more than 2.8 lakh as of now. For the unversed, the song Bella Ciao, which is an Italian farmers' protest folk song, became extremely popular after the massive success of the show Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel.

