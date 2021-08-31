Last Updated:

Bagwati In 'ZNMD' To Iceberg In 'Titanic', Netizens Comically Describe The 'lead Actors'

A funny trend on Twitter has netizens posting pictures of “movie” & the "lead actor". There is, however, a twist to it. Check out who played 'real' lead in ZNMD

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Bagwati

Credit: Twitter


Every day, we witness several amusing things from different social media platforms. It gets even more interesting and hilarious when people participate in several unique trends. One such funny trend going viral on Twitter has netizens posting pictures of “movie” and the "lead actor.” The twist is the images used to showcase the lead character has nothing to do with the film's actor. Read on to know more.  

Know more about the trend

Let’s clear the confusion. A Twitter user recently shared a post where he uploaded the poster of the movie “Zindegi Na Milegi Dobara” (ZNMD), but instead of sharing the picture of the lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Doel, or Farhan Akhtar, the user posted a photo of a bag which called “Bagwati,” in the movie. Comically, he placed Bagwati under the 'lead actor' column. This trend caught on like a wildfire.

Check the hilarious post: 

Several other users on the microblogging website posted similar pictures, where they pointed out the ironic 'hero' of a particular film. While one such user has shared the poster of the “Vivah” movie and indicated a glass of water 'jal (water)' to be the actor. While another user shared the movie “Sooryavansham” and its most important cast member - the plate of 'kheer'.

Check some of the funny ones: 

The Twitterverse included Hollywood films in the mix too! One of the users posted the “Titanic” movie poster and put the 'iceberg' under the lead actor category. Meanwhile, another shared the "Avengers" poster and indicated that the movie's lead actor was actually 'the infinity gauntlet'.

Here, take a look: 

Check out some more posters and their 'real' protagonists, according to the Twitteratis:    

(Image Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
