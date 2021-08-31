Bagwati In 'ZNMD' To Iceberg In 'Titanic', Netizens Comically Describe The 'lead Actors'

Every day, we witness several amusing things from different social media platforms. It gets even more interesting and hilarious when people participate in several unique trends. One such funny trend going viral on Twitter has netizens posting pictures of “movie” and the "lead actor.” The twist is the images used to showcase the lead character has nothing to do with the film's actor. Read on to know more.

Let’s clear the confusion. A Twitter user recently shared a post where he uploaded the poster of the movie “Zindegi Na Milegi Dobara” (ZNMD), but instead of sharing the picture of the lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Doel, or Farhan Akhtar, the user posted a photo of a bag which called “Bagwati,” in the movie. Comically, he placed Bagwati under the 'lead actor' column. This trend caught on like a wildfire.

Several other users on the microblogging website posted similar pictures, where they pointed out the ironic 'hero' of a particular film. While one such user has shared the poster of the “Vivah” movie and indicated a glass of water 'jal (water)' to be the actor. While another user shared the movie “Sooryavansham” and its most important cast member - the plate of 'kheer'.

The Twitterverse included Hollywood films in the mix too! One of the users posted the “Titanic” movie poster and put the 'iceberg' under the lead actor category. Meanwhile, another shared the "Avengers" poster and indicated that the movie's lead actor was actually 'the infinity gauntlet'.

