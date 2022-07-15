‘Bahut Jagah Hai’: Google India's Hilarious Post On Multiple Tabs Leaves Netizens Giggling

Google too is slowly and steadily entering the arena of sharing hilarious and relatable memes on its social media platforms to amuse its users. Sharing a comical video on its Instagram handle, Google India very cosily addressed two types of people in the world - those who operate using a single browser tab open and others who work with multiple tabs open wide on their screens.

Using an audio track from a viral clip of two old men arguing for space in a bus, Google India has shared a hilarious video with two tabs open named, “Nahi jagah hai” and “Bahut jagah hai”. Further caption the video, the tech giant asked users, “Which team are you on?”

Further taking to the comments section, Google while advertising its web browser feature wrote, "We wanna be in 'team nahi jagah hai' but we know about the tab grouping feature."

Take a look at the hilarious post:

Since being shared the video has garnered over 22k likes and is receiving praise from social media users along with interesting replies.

The funny audio track

The funniest part of the video clip shared by Google India is its audio. However, the audio of the desi fight between two elderly men has earlier as well attracted the attention of the internet. Swiggy too had earlier posted the same audio.

Soon after the video of two men arguing went viral, food delivery app Swiggy too used the audio in one of its Reel to talk about how there is always a fight for space trying to fit in all the bowls of side dishes while having a meal. "When you have a lot on your plate," Swiggy captioned the post.

Netizens share struggle

Many users in the comments section responded funnily to the video shared by Google India. Commenting under the post, one user said, "It’s all fun and games till you send screenshots and people see your tabs and judge you." "Google is on Savage mode," commented another user.

One even replied to Google's question saying, "Hahhaa I'm a kind of person who opens multiple windows."