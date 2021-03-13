Ballerina In Russia Performs On Ice To Save Batareinaya Bay From Construction Project

Ballet dancer Ilmira Bagautdinova of St. Petersburg, Russia has shared a video in which she is dancing on the frozen waters of the Batareinaya Bay. She has posted the video on Facebook and has added music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake in a nod to the swans that inhabit the area. The video of the ballet dancer is going viral and netizens are amazed to see her performance. She has urged the people to sign the petition against the government's plan to develop Batareinaya Bay.

Ilmira Bagautdinova performs on Batareinaya Bay

Ilmira Bagautdinova has opposed the government's plan to construct a port terminal for grain shipments on Batareinaya Bay. "A unique natural and historical place where swans nest in spring, families with children rest in summer, hundreds of fishermen go out on the ice in winter, and the forest has trails for quad bikes and skiers. Nature in harmony with people. All of this is at risk of extinction.", read the caption of the video posted by the dancer Bagautdinova. She has urged the people to sign a petition calling on President Vladimir Putin to halt the beach’s development. Take a look at the video.

Netizens amazed by the performance

Since being shared, the video has got more than 750 likes and accumulated many comments from netizens. One user commented, "Bravo, Ilmira! Now, this is the right protest." "Bravo, Ilmira! Health and strength of spirit! The joys of creativity!", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "I have signed the petition! Bravo." Other adjectives which were used by the people for her performance were mesmerizing and magical.

