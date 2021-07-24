Balloon-popping Dog Twinkle's Epic Guinness World Record Video Shared By Firm

In this digital age, people spend most of their time on social media watching interesting videos. Every now and then new video surfaces on these social media platforms and become viral. Keeping an eye on that, Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared an old video of a dog named Twinkle popping up 100 balloons.

Twinkle achieved the fastest time to pop 100 balloons in 2014

GWR shared the video with the caption, “This pup's so proud of her popping power". They added, in response to their own comment, “Twinkie and her owner Doree Sitterly from California, USA achieved the fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog with 39.08 seconds in 2014. Twinkie's mother, Anastasia, previously held this record." Currently, the world record is held by a whippet named Loughren Christmas Star AKA Toby from Canada, who completed the task in 28.22 seconds.

Since it was posted 19 hours ago, the video has received more than lakh likes, and the number is growing. It also invited a number of comments.

“This is the wholesome content I needed for today,” wrote a commenter. “I love the little tail wagging in the end,” shared another. “That’s gotta be the happiest doggo I’ve seen,” commented a third Instagram user.

Another viral video of a dog

Dog videos are one of the most popular things on the Internet right now, people gravitate towards it as these cute animals engross them with their antics. Recently another dog video got viral which depicts a dog attempting to complete an obstacle course. But it was seen resting after the training session.

Rex Chapman posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "Some doggos aren't built for obstacle courses. Watch out for it ". A person leads the dog through an obstacle course at the beginning of the video. The dog crosses the barriers as the video goes, but when it tries to jump over the bar, it falls flat on its face. The dog does not appear to be injured, although it does need a few moments to relax on the grass and the bar. In the footage, individuals can be heard laughing.

Image- @guinnessworldrecords/Instagram

