Baloch Singer's Melodious Rendition Of 'Teri Mitti' Wins Internet; Watch Video

It has been quite some time that musical renditions have been stealing the hearts of people across the world. Now, in the latest addition, a musician from the western Pakistani province of Balochistan has beautifully recreated Teri Mitti. The song, penned by Manoj Mnstashit and composed by Arko, featured in Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari.

Baloch singer's melodious rendition of 'Teri Mitti'

In the video, which extends 20 seconds over 2 minutes, Baloch singer Wahaab Ali Bugati along with three others croon Teri Mitti, a song originally sung by B Praak. The group backs their musical recreation with a suroz, a traditional musical instrument from the province. Their melodious rendition encompasses two paragraphs of the hit Hindi track.

The video was shared online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who in the caption wrote that listening to the song even once would make your day. He also lauded lyricist Manoj Muntashir saying that he was wonderful. Since shared, it has received over 61 thousand views, nearly eight thousand lies,and multiple comments. "Still remember when I listened to this the first time, early in the morning 6o' clock. I was in tears and goosebumps were all over," a user commented. "I tell you, Baluch's these instrumentals give an unknown proximity to any given song,' added a second Twitter user.

Still remember when I listened this song for the first time, early in the morning 6o' clock . I was in tears and goosebumps were all over . — Dinesh (@DineshJ36031712) July 11, 2021

सुद्ध देसी आनंद आ गया सर 😊 — 🇮🇳SACHIN KUMAR SINGH 🇮🇳 (@sachu1403) July 11, 2021

Very nice 👍👍👍 — Kunwar Prabhat Singh (@KunwarPrabhatS8) July 11, 2021

अद्भुत — ANKIT SHARMA (@ankitsharmagzb) July 11, 2021

@manojmuntashir sir, your lyrics has crossed the boundaries of land.... Millions of awards can't even fulfill a bit of this pleasure.@BPraak ❣️ — Roshan Singh (@roshan_singh18) July 11, 2021

Recently, a viral video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer playing a heartwarming tune on his Saxophone and dedicating it to the frontline warriors won hearts online. He encouraged those who are still struggling with the disease and played the 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawaan' song. Taking to Twitter, ITBP shared the video and said,"Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with a tune on Saxophone."As per reports, more than 300 soldiers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) due to COVID-19.

तेरी मिट्टी में मिल जावां..



कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी का नमन।



Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with a tune on Saxophone. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/hh1X6ooBEE — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2021

Image: AwanisSaran/Filmfare/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.