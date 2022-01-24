Bangladeshi Bowler Celebrates Wicket Haul In 'Pushpa' Style As He Enacts Allu Arjun; Watch

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and soon became a trendsetter with several celebs mimicking the hit dialogues or dance moves of the movie. Recently, former Australian skipper David Warner also shook his leg to Pushpa's chartbuster song Srivalli. The popularity of the movie has now transcended beyond borders as Bangladeshi bowler, Nazmul Islam Apu, was seen imitating Allu Arjun on the field during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Bangladeshi bowler imitates Allu Arjun's character from Pushpa

During a match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Sunrisers in the ongoing BPL 2022, bowler Nazmul Islam Apu was seen celebrating his wicket haul in style. The bowler was spotted imitating Allu Arjun's popular gesture from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The video has been doing round on the internet as fans and netizens shared the video and hailed Arjun's popularity among the masses. See the viral video here-

Pushpa has cast its charm onto the cricketing fraternity with players including the likes of David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja hopping on to the trend and imitating popular dialogues from the movie. David Warner was seen shaking his leg to the tunes of Pushpa's song Srivalli and the video also garnered response from none other than Allu Arjun himself. The actor left a comment on Warner's post as he used several laughing and fire emoticons.

Indian all-rounder, Ravinder Jadeja also hopped on to the bandwagon and shared a reel as he imitated the hit dialogue," Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, yeva Thaggedhele." Allu Arjun responded to Jadeja's post and left laughing emoticons in the comment section. Additionally, Jadeja also recreated Arjun's intense look from the movie and surprised his and the actor's fans.

More on Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office by earning almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

