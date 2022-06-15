The viral cake-cutting image from 2019 now has a 2022 version. A man from Bangladesh who goes by the name Fh Shaan on social media went viral back then after posing for a group picture while cutting a cake. While everyone else in the picture could be seen holding the knife, Shaan can be seen posing with others and smiling at the camera, however, his hand was nowhere close to the knife. Much to the delight of netizens, Fh Shaan has recreated the cake-cutting image after three years. The image has captured the attention of social media users, who expressed their opinion in the comments section.

Fh Shaan shares original image & latest picture

Fh Shaan has shared the latest picture of cake-cutting along with the original image which was captured in 2019. In the latest picture, Fh Shaan can be seen posing with other men while cutting the cake. However, his hand is nowhere near the knife. He shared the picture on Facebook alongside the caption, "My journey of not being able to cut the cake started from 2019. Today, the year 2022 is not over yet. Everyone will pray .." The picture shared on Facebook has caught the attention of netizens with more than 5000 likes and over 100 reactions. Check out the post here:

Netizens say 'Keep trying...One day you will too'

Since being shared on Facebook, the picture has garnered several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "The legend continues." Another user commented, "Some things never change." Another netizen wrote, "Keep trying...One day you will too." Another social media wrote, "Live example of motivation." Another social media user commented, "At the rate at which your distance from cake is increasing, I wonder if I can see you in the frame next time." Check out some netizens reactions:

Here are some of the meme that were made of the cake-cutting image:

Aiyo meme got real 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g83NdEDTL8 — Chad Infi𓄿 (@chad_infi) February 11, 2022

Image: Instagram/@FHShaan