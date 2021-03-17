Banksy's Prison Wall Mural Vandalised, Sprayed Over With Late Rival's Name

Popular British street artist Banksy’s artwork on the side of a former prison wall in Reading, UK, has been defaced by some unknown miscreants. The artwork, depicting a convict attempting to escape the prison, first appeared on March 1 and was claimed by Banksy on March 4. However, on Tuesday, pictures of the mural emerged showing the work had been vandalised using red paint. Some unknown person or persons painted the phrase “Team Robbo” beneath Banksy’s artwork.

King Robbo was a British underground graffiti artist who had a long-standing rivalry with Banksy before his death in 2014. Robbo suffered a life-threatening injury to his head in 2011 and went into a coma. Robbo never recovered from coma and died at the age of 44. In 2015, Banksy dedicated a piece in his exhibition to pay tribute to Robbo. However, the latest vandalising of Banksy’s mural by apparent members of “Team Robbo” shows that the rivalry never ended for followers of the artists.

Prison staff clears red paint off

According to BBC, one of the staff members of the prison, which is owned by the UK Department of Justice, tried cleaning the red paint off using detergent and scrub. Robbie Hiller managed to erase Robbo after a few hours of cleaning. Hiller said he was “absolutely gutted” after seeing the defaced mural on Tuesday, following which he tried cleaning the red paint off. Hiller added that he knows about Banksy and Robbo but that doesn’t give people the right to do this.

Banksy’s latest artwork has attracted a huge crowd since it appeared earlier this month as it is painted on the same prison wall that housed Irish poet Oscar Wilde. Wilde, an acclaimed writer, and poet was convicted for homosexuality and the artwork contextually portrays a man’s mid-escape, dangling from knotted bedsheet for a rope, descending with a vintage-type writer.