Barber Shares Absolutely Hilarious Review From Customer; Image Goes Viral On Internet

For businesses, loyal customers are those who buy their products irrespective of the price and quality of competitors. The feedback of their customers is also very important to them. This seems to be the case with a barber who tweeted the feedback from a new customer. The feedback of the customer was quite interesting as he compared the process of hunting a new barber to ending a long-term relationship for a new one.

Barber uploads customer review

The post has been shared by a user who goes by the name @J2krisp alongside the caption, "Funniest review I ever got". In the post, the customer mentioned that he ended a 'long term relationship'. Furthermore, he said that he had found his new long-term relationship after breaking up with his old barber. He also claimed that he had been messing up his "fro" for the past year. According to the man, a barber from Detroit named John Giesey gave him a haircut and 'whipped out the shears' to shape it up properly.

In the review, the person expressed gratitude to Dr Martin Luther King for 'the magical moment in integration'. The reviewer said that he walked into Dapper Barber Co, where he was served with a haircut. In the end, the reviewer wrote, "Eased my anxiety a bit. An hour later, walked out with a masterpiece on my head."

Read the review here:

Since being shared on September 26, the post has garnered over 290,000 likes and 32,000 retweets. The post has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the review of the customer.

Image: Twitter/@J2krisp