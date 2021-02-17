Barbie Replies To Louis' Tweet, 1D Fans Rejoice And Tweet "picked The Right Toy To Stan"

Barbie seems to be the newest celebrity to join the One Direction fandom. Barbie, one of the most popular doll personalities in the world recently replied to one of 1D member Louis Tomlinson’s tweet. Within a few minutes Barbie's tweet went viral on social media. Moreover, many One Direction fans started responding to Barbie's tweet and she ended up trending on Twitter.

Barbie trends on Twitter after responding to Tomlinson’s tweet

One Direction is no doubt one of the biggest and most successful boybands in the world. Even though the band went on a hiatus five years ago, their fandom continues to support them. Every now and then, one of the band members or the entire band is trending on Twitter. But recently, One Direction fans were trending Barbie on Twitter instead of a band member.

It all started when Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter and wrote, “Hope everyone is doing alright!”. Soon fans started replying to Louis’ tweet. One of these responders was none other than Barbie. Barbie replied to the One Direction member’s tweet with a wave emoji. This led to many fans asking, ‘Is Barbie a huge One Direction fan?’

Hope everyone is doing alright! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 15, 2021

Within a few hours, Barbie’s tweet had thousands of responses. Some fans used Barbie’s iconic song lyric, “Come on Barbie’s let’s go party” while some asked her, “Barbie are you ok?”. Some fans even noticed that Barbie has a notification alert set for Louis Tomlinson’s tweets. A few fans were simply shocked to see Barbie responding to the One Direction member’s tweet. No wonder Barbie was trending on Twitter a few minutes later. Take a look at all of these here.

Barbie is a louie i love her pic.twitter.com/5GpyoTPKQK — louis supreme²⁸ (@lwtsupremxcy) February 15, 2021

Barbie is trending under Louis Tomlinson’s topic 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tLFbSTH0Jk — 18 Months Updates (@18MonthsUpdates) February 15, 2021

COME ON BARBIE LETS GO PARTY — ً (@LUSHLWT91) February 15, 2021

barbie are you... yk💅? — fab flo's wife. (@frogrrycore) February 15, 2021

BARBIE HAS LOUIS’ NOTIFS ON — cat¹³ 🥀 (@barzalpetals) February 16, 2021

i knew i picked the right toy to stan — loma •⋰˚☆ (@myflickrofhope) February 16, 2021

OMG BARBIE — Nuwanda ⚡ (@Nuwanda0502) February 15, 2021

omg barbie — janani 💛💛 (@janani_tpwk) February 15, 2021

Apart from checking in with his fans, Louis Tomlinson also made a second tweet. In this second tweet, Louis revealed that he has thinking a lot about his next record. He further added that his sophomore album is going to be “special”. Even though Louis Tomlinson has tweet about his next record the former One Direction member is yet to make any official announcement. Take a look at his tweet here.

I've been doing a lot of thinking about my next record. It's going to be special! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 15, 2021

