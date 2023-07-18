Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: Mumbai Police Hops On 'Barbieheimer' Trend With Hilarious Memes

Barbie and Oppenheimer are gearing up for the biggest summer clash at the box office on July 21. Both films have a separate fan base and are expected to perform well internationally.

As the box office battle heats up and the hashtag 'Barbieheimer' goes viral with netizens siding with their favourite picks, Mumbai police also hopped on the online trend and shared some memes on social media, sending out warning messages.

3 things you need to know

Barbie and Oppenheimer memes have gone viral on social media.

The fan war on social media is evident, with Oppenheimer and Barbie trending when the other film's promotional material is put out.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are dissimilar in tone and treatment with the former being a drama and the other being a comedy entertainer.

Mumbai Police share memes on Barbieheimer

There has been a debate raging on social media among fans about which movie out of Barbie and Oppenheimer will the audience be watching first. Memes on social media have gone viral with fans even hopping on the Barbieheimer trend with their funny takes on summer's biggest films releasing at the same time.

(Memes on Barbieheimer have gone viral on social media)

(Barbie and Oppenheimer will release on the same day)

(Mumbai Police issue traffic warning with Barbieheimer memes)

(Mumbai Police warns against drug abuse with Barbieheimer memes)

Using the trend, Mumbai Police gave a funny spin to people disobeying traffic rules. In juxtaposed images, they relayed how doing drugs, drinking and driving and not following traffic rules can land anyone behind that bars. Mumbai Police's funny spin on the Barbieheimer trend elicited hilarious reactions from the netizens.