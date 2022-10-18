The internet is a fun place for those who enjoy watching photos and videos of animals. Netizens frequently have a hard time deciding what to watch because there are so many videos available, ranging from cute animals having fun or annoying their owners to hilarious birds having a good time. One such video of an unusual ‘smoking bird’ has taken the social media by storm. The video that has been shared on the Twitter platform features a stunning white bird which can be seen whistling many times before emitting a column of smoke.

The 30-second-long video has been shared by Ananth Rupanagudi, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Chennai. In the video it can be seen that the white bird with green colour around its neck was sitting on a tree branch. As the video proceeds, the beautiful bird opened its beak to whistle and further exhaled a puff of smoke.

The video which was shared on the microblogging platform contains a caption that reads, “Popularly called the smoking bird - such a beauty! Wonder what it's actually called!”

Popularly called the smoking bird - such a beauty! Wonder what it's actually called! #birds #amazing pic.twitter.com/QUrI9CQqZI — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) October 12, 2022

Netizens reacting over the video of 'smoking bird'

After the video was uploaded on the social media platform, it garnered over 281.1K views, 10.4K likes and 1,500 retweets. The video also received several comments with netizens expressing their astonishment. One of the users wrote, “It's the bare-throated bellbird,” while another said, “Not actually smoking bird but the hot air comes out from bird's mouth in cold weather.” Further the third commented, “What a beauty Imagine having these exotic birds in the urban cities waking up to their sound every morning.”

