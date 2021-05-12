Basquiat Painting 'In This Case' Sold For $93.1 Million At Christie's Auction In New York

A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, “In this Case" sold for $93.1 millions in an auction on Tuesday, May 11, at Christie’s in New York. According to the official website, the auction streamed live from Rockefeller Center in New York and this was the first evening sale of the week totaling $210,471,500 (including buyer’s premium). Also, it hammered 123 per cent above the low estimate and 94.9 per cent by lot. The bidding battle for the painting was fought between six international bidders.

Auction at Christies, New York

Auctioneer Gemma Sudlow managed to win the battle and take the painting. Among the artist’s greatest achievements, In This Case is one of only three monumentally sized skull paintings executed by Basquiat during his relatively short career. This painting was the last in a series of larger-than-life skull paintings. Also, it has previously garnered a lot of attention at the artist’s celebrated retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in 2018, and at Gagosian Gallery’s major Basquiat survey in 2013.

Ana Maria Celis, Head of 21st Century Evening Sale said, “Tonight was an exciting night. After a year filled with disruption, we were able to put together an extraordinary group of artworks that represented the last 40 years, and the results speak to that. Out of the 35 artists represented, 11 records were set. These records showcase an extremely diverse group of artists in race and nationality, and is a true representation of the art world today”.

The auction saw many more impressive biddings. Pakistan born artist Salman Toor’s Best Friends was sold for $475,000. Nina Chanel Abney’s Untitled (XXXXXX) soared past pre-sale estimates, achieving a record price of $990,000. The final lot of the night The Fishermen by Dana Schutz, welcomed phone bidders across the United States and Asia. The sale of the painting for $2,970,000 will receive a cumulative 300 per cent in matching funds from partner organizations. The organizations include, Andes Amazon Fund, Global Wildlife Conservation and the Wyss Foundation.

