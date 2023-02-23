Battle Of Baghpat-fame 'Einstein Chacha' Unrecognisable On Second Anniversary Of Brawl

Two years ago a (in)famous brawl broke out in the streets of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and it soon went on to break the internet. Now known as the 'Battle of Baghpat,' the clash was between two groups of street vendors who ruthlessly attacked each other with sticks. As distressing as it was, the Baghpat fight which took place two years ago on February 22, 2021, produced an avalanche of memes courtesy one of the protagonist, chaat seller Harendra. The vendor shot to fame not only for his fighting abilities while rolling on the ground but also for his henna-coloured long locks.

For whom wondering about The Battle of Baghpat pic.twitter.com/sZFq4h688u — MasterJi (@SanskariMaster) February 22, 2023

Another hilarious detail netizens picked up was Harendra's Albert Einstein-like hairstyle which earned him the name 'Einstein chacha.' On the brawl's two-year anniversary, he has surfaced again and much to everyone's disappointment, he has trimmed his long and coloutful hair.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | 2-year anniversary of ‘Baghpat Fight’, Harendra recounts what happened that day, has cut his hairhttps://t.co/8QPGY1T0Gb — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

'Einstein chacha' resurfaces with trimmed hair

Speaking to ANI, the chaat seller revealed that he cut his hair after he got tired of clicking selfies with people who travelled to Baghpat to meet him after the viral fight. He also revealed what triggered the brawl.

"The fight started because some people abused my family and started beating my kids. It has been two years but people still come to take selfies with me. I cut my hair 15 days ago but many still ask for selfies," he told ANI.

Surprisingly enough, the man went viral to such an extent that his long-haired pictures were being used for advertisements.

The fight was basically between two groups of chaat sellers over the right to sell their wares at a particular place in a market in Bhagpat, a National Capital Region (NCR) town in western Uttar Pradesh and is located on the banks of Yamuna river. It is also the administrative headquarters of Baghpat district.