Be YouNick Aka Nikunj Lotia Recalls Struggling Days; Says 'I Was Asked To Leave School'

Considered as one of the most prominent faces on YouTube in India, Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick has amassed a massive fan following on social media platforms, thanks to his amazing content on YouTube. However, Be YouNick has had his share of controversies in the past and had to go through some hard times before claiming fame. Recently, Nikunj Lotia opened up about his struggling days to a popular online portal in Mumbai and revealed that he was asked to leave school because his family could not pay the fees. Read details.

Be YouNick recalls his older days

Recalling his struggling days to a leading website, Be YouNick revealed that he was only 2 years old, when we moved from his house in Colaba to a much smaller place, in Dombivli. His dad’s business fell apart and his family had to adjust to a new life with compromises. Be YouNick remembered the time when he was asked to leave school in front of all his classmates.

To make sure he could study further, Be YouNick’s mother began making Theplas and got it delivered by his brother. Nikunj Lotia revealed that, later, he took a loan to study Hotel Management & began bartending on the side for just ₹ 350 in Goa. However, his parents wanted him back home so he came back and took up a job at a call centre.

At the call centre, one of his friends told him about how he had made money through YouTube. Taking his friend's suggestion, Be YouNick started a Youtube channel titled, ‘Not so funny’, however, he revealed that no one saw his videos and his colleagues made fun of him. He continued pursuing it because it made him happy. He quit his job & swore to never work for someone again. Adding to the same, Nikunj remarked he later created a new channel ‘Be YouNick’ and posted a video about how guys make fool of themselves to impress women and dozed off.

"I just bought my granny a pair of gold earrings and seeing her happy was the best feeling. Honestly, I'm here because of the hustle, & that's the best advice I can give– keep hustling; the Universe loves a stubborn heart."

Later, Be YouNick woke up astonished, as his video had crossed 1500+ views! Nick also revealed that his parents were supportive and asked him to follow his dreams. Concluding his statement, Nick revealed that he is currently living his dream of being a full-time content creator, who can finally afford to live life on his own terms. Adding to the same, Nikunj Lotia revealed that doing everything for his family makes him happy.

