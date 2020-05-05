Be YouNick's Nikunj On How He Got Drunk & Ended Up Starting His Now-famous YouTube Channel

With over 36.9 lakh subscribers and more than a million followers on social media, YouTube creator Be YouNick has taken the internet by storm. While the BYN team has a lot of members, the main face of the Be YouNick channel is Nikunj Lotia. In a recent interaction, he talked about his journey of becoming a Youtuber. Take a look at what he had to say here.

Read Also | Met Gala Challenge Rocks The Internet As People Recreate Their Favourite Looks; See Pics

Be YouNick's Nikunj Lotia shares his journey of becoming a YouTuber:

While Be YouNick AKA Nikunj Lotia was speaking to the social media portal, he revealed his struggles of becoming the YouTuber he is today. He expressed that he was working in a call centre to make ends meet as his family had lost money in business. He went on to say that his success can be attributed to an episode in his life when he was drunk and posted a video for his page Be YouNick after he quit his job.

Read Also | Mumbai Police Share Witty Stay-at-home Ludo Meme, Netizens Call It 'creative'

Be YouNick's Nikunj Lotia said, "I quit my job & swore to never work for someone again. ⁣That night I got drunk & created a new channel ‘Be YouNick’, put up a video about how guys make a fool of themselves to impress women and dozed off. I woke up to 1500+ views!⁣ I was so motivated that I made 40 videos that year! People recognized me as ‘that guy on Youtube’. I even worked bartending gigs to bring in money but I never stopped creating–it was funny because some customers even asked for selfies while I served drinks! My parents were supportive too–they told me to follow my dreams & since then, I’ve never looked back". ⁣

Read Also | Netizens Have A Field Day As UK Armed Police Find Out The Truth About A Tiger On The Prowl

He also shared other details from his life. He expressed that when he was young, his father did not have any income and they were living on their savings. He also added that his parents could not afford his school fees. Be YouNick's Nikunj Lotia also added that he couldn't do much as he was young, but his mother used to make theplas and his brother delivered them. He also added that after 12th he studied Hotel Management by taking a loan and began bartending on the side. Be YouNick's Nikunj Lotia added that he used to earn ₹ 350 and work till the wee hours of the night. He also went to Goa for gigs and worked 24/7 to earn a livelihood.

Read Also | Be YouNick Announces Collaboration With 'Shri' Dwayne Johnson But There's A Twist

Nikunj Lotia added that he took up a job at a call centre just because his family wanted him to. While working there, he learnt about how people are making money off YouTube. This was one reason he started developing his first channel ‘Not So Funny’. At the end of his interview, Be YouNick said, "Honestly, I’m here because of the hustle, & that’s the best advice I can give– keep hustling; the Universe loves a stubborn heart!”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.