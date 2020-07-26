Bear Poses For Selfie And Other Offbeat News That Took Place From July 20 To July 25

Amid lockdown, a lot of bizarre yet offbeat news has been making their way to the internet. Right from a domesticated bear posing for a selfie to Hawaii’s lava river, this week from July 20, 2020, to July 25, 2020, has seen some of the most sensational news. Here is a roundup of the top viral news that took the internet by a storm this week. Check out some of the most bizarre and offbeat news of the week:

Top viral news

Bear poses for a Selfie

An adorable 10 seconds clip of a video of a girl being interrupted by a bear as she is on a hike has taken had taken the internet by storm. In the video, two women are seen walking on a deserted path when a domesticated bear approaches them. Despite the owner asking the bear to back off from the girl, the bear curiously sniffs her hair. The girl extends her arm to take a selfie and as soon as the picture is clicked the bear backs away from her.

Whether the bear took liking to the girl more or to the selfie.. pic.twitter.com/qYJDgiN6KT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Hawaii’s lava river

On July 21, a shocking video of lava flowing at rapid speed made its way to the internet. The video was shared by a former basketball player who mentioned that the video is not a time-lapse. It was reportedly recorded at Big Islands, Hawaii, and shows a bizarre instance where lava is flowing like a river.

Reports suggest that a volcano named Maunakeu has been hiding one of the most unique seismic signals and has not been erupted in about 4,500 years. According to a study which was published in May this year, an earthquake deep inside the volcano every 7 to 12 minutes. The Hawaii lava river video has taken the internet by storm while the Twitteratis marvel over the rapid flow of the lava.

Hawaii:



This is not a time-lapse video.



A river of lava moving at an incredible speed...pic.twitter.com/jPzoWPoOKw — Rex ChapmanðŸ‡ðŸ¼ (@RexChapman) July 20, 2020

Infinite self-portrait painting

A man shared a life-size picture of himself sitting on a chair. The picture looks exactly like a mirror image of the man painting the picture. Fans of the artist have commented on the picture asking him to paint a self-portrait painting the picture that he was painting at the time. In the comments shared on the social media app, many people have been asking the painter to experiment with his life-size painting. While many complimented the artist, others have been motivating him to do another painting. Many have said that the infinite self-portrait should never end and must carry on.

Mumbai Police spread COVID-19 awareness with Uptown Funk twist

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, Mumbai Police have chosen an unconventional way of telling the citizens to follow COVID-19 health protocols. Mumbai Police took cues from Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s blockbuster song Uptown Funk and posted a meme asking the citizens to wear a mask.

The Mumbai police twisted one of the lines from the song that says "Stop, wait a minute. Fill my cup, put some liquor in it" and added their own version "Stop. Wait a minute. Wear a mask. Put some distance,” in their tweet. Check out the amusing Tweet.

Twitterati celebrate COVID-19 candidate vaccine with #OxfordVaccine memes

A major breakthrough vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca for COVID-19. Twitteratis took to their social media and celebrated it by making memes under the hashtag #OxfordVaccine. Right from using movie dialogues to scenes from shows and films, Twitteratis have taken it upon themselves to celebrate the nuclear victory. Check out some of the hilarious memes here.

