Bear Teaches Her Cub To Climb Trees At Nilgiri Mountains; Watch

It is believed that mothers are a child’s first teacher and a lot of initial behavioural responses are learnt from them. However, the case is slightly different when it comes to mother animals teach basic skills to their cubs. Recently, a video of a bear teaching tree climbing to her cub in Nilgiri mountains has taken the internet by storm.

The video clip which was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter shows a mama bear climbing a tree while her little one watches from the ground. Lauding the animal for her skills, the officer also asked people "look at the ease" with which she climbs. Hinting at the bear, Ramen also warned people that somebody “might be watching“ them when they go near forest or hills.

Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that. Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree. Recorded at Nilgiris, credits unknown. pic.twitter.com/cadgFcCcZj — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 17, 2020

Since shared, the 31-second clip has garnered over 4,221 views and over 316 likes. Meanwhile, netizens have lauded the mama bear calling her best trainer. The post also left many amused and “wowed”.

Wow 😍 — Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) May 17, 2020

Read: Bears Bust Into Mountain Cabin In Tennessee, Eat Candies And Steal Beer

'Best trainer'

Read: Coffin Dance Pallbearer And Barcelona Fan Would Like To Carry Ronaldinho 'to His Grave'

Mumma's are the best trainers. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) May 17, 2020

Those green tea leaves must have given that extra boost to climb high! — charles dsouza (@charlezdsouza) May 17, 2020

Nilgiris harbor a good variety of wildlife and tea gardens are always a comfortable place for the wild animals. Tea communities co exist peacefully with the wild life I'm these parts — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) May 17, 2020

Ohhh wow! Such adorable mumma!! — Pramod Kumar Sahu (@PRAMODSAHU) May 17, 2020

Read: Bear Cub Splashing In A Giant Bathtub At Oregon Zoo Gives Netizens 'summer Goals'

Read: US, Wyoming Urge Rejection Of Ruling That Blocked Bear Hunts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.