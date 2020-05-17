Last Updated:

Bear Teaches Her Cub To Climb Trees At Nilgiri Mountains; Watch

The video clip which was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter shows a mama bear climbing a tree while her little one watches from the ground.

Bear teaches her cub to climb trees in Nilgiri mountains. Watch

It is believed that mothers are a child’s first teacher and a lot of initial behavioural responses are learnt from them. However, the case is slightly different when it comes to mother animals teach basic skills to their cubs. Recently, a video of a bear teaching tree climbing to her cub in Nilgiri mountains has taken the internet by storm. 

The video clip which was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter shows a mama bear climbing a tree while her little one watches from the ground. Lauding the animal for her skills, the officer also asked people "look at the ease" with which she climbs. Hinting at the bear, Ramen also warned people that somebody “might be watching“ them when they go near forest or hills.

Since shared, the 31-second clip has garnered over 4,221 views and over 316 likes. Meanwhile, netizens have lauded the mama bear calling her best trainer. The post also left many amused and “wowed”.

'Best trainer' 

