There are multiple videos and posts on the internet displaying heartwarming incidents. Many of such posts tend to go viral on social media. One such instance was of a bearded pet dragon accidentally getting his head stuck in a SpongeBob SquarePants toy.

The post was shared by the New England Animal Medical Centre on social media and has been winning the hearts.

The post shows the creature held in a box by a veterinarian. “This is the cutest emergency we've ever had!! Randy, the bearded dragon, tried to visit SpongeBob Square Pants yesterday and ended up in the ER. We're not laughing at you Randy; we are laughing with you. The pineapple didn't make it, but Randy is back home happily laying in the sun (sic),” the animal center wrote in the caption. The centre also shared another post showing the "after" photo that involved breaking open the pineapple to get the animal out of the dangerous situation. Randy was "looking as handsome as ever," it added.

'This is cute as heck!', Netizens react

The post has garnered around 3.3K likes with several comments and shares. The post led to reactions from many. "For the judgementals out there, stuff happens. Beardies are occasionally mischievous, Randy saw the vet and all is well (sic)', a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Was wanting to wear it for Halloween .So he tried it out early instead Guess it didn’t fit well (sic)'". The third user wrote, "This would so happen in my house… my dragon is so mischievous… her name is Jolly but we call her sneaky Pete!"

As per National Geographic, bearded dragons are omnivores that have a life span between four and 10 years. Their average weight is between 10 and 18 ounces and their average length is between 18 and 22 inches. Also, the animal is called "bearded" because it has spiky scales underneath the chin that "puffs up" depending on mood. There are eight recognized species of a bearded dragon, or "beardies" as they are commonly referred to, and are common as pets due to their "gentle, inquisitive and active" lifestyle.