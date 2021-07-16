Last Updated:

'Beat The Heat': Family Of Bears Takes A Dip In Lake Tahoe Beach, Netizens React

A family of bears, comprising a mother and her three babies, was filmed taking a bath at Lake Tahoe beach.

As the temperature in California is breaking all records, a family of bears, comprising a mother and her three babies, was filmed taking a bath at Lake Tahoe beach. A 42-second video of the adorable incident, which was shared by ABC News, went viral on several social media platforms. The viral video shared by the news outlet was captioned with the popular slang "BEAT THE HEAT". It has garnered over 3.2 million views on the microblogging site and has been retweeted over seventeen thousand times.

Mother bear reacting like a mother of a human being

In the video, it can be seen that a mother bear went to enjoy the lake bath with her three babies at South Tahoe beach. What makes the scene most adorable at the time when two of the cubs were seen fighting alike human beings. While the other baby was seen playing with her mother. As a caring mother of a human being, Mumma can be seen guarding her babies, engaging the netizens to remember their mom. "The care the way the momma bear has for her cubs is touching and amazing. The one closest to the shore is still learning the ways of the ocean," read the tweet of a netizen.  

Netizens start debate on climate change

However, other social media users started a debate on climate change and how human behaviour is affecting the natural habitat of wildlife. "This is not a fun or cute story. This is because of horrifying climate change," wrote a user. Replying to the user's comment, Imogene Cancellare, a conservation biologist and a science communicator wrote, "Wildlife biologist here. The people are WAY too close. A black bear with cubs can be VERY aggressive, and what she will/won't tolerate isn't always clear. If she hurts someone, the state will euthanize her, and her cubs will either starve or (if caught) spend their life in cages."

She further added, "That so many folks are mad I prefaced this statement with my title is EXACTLY why we need wildlife show hosts that aren’t just white men. When they get mad or say I’m wrong (I’m not), they aren’t questioning wildlife expertise, they’re questioning that EYE have it." "They are endangering themselves and the bears. This is not a Disney movie. If momma feels her cubs are threatened, she could attack. That would be a death sentence for her," reacted the other user.

