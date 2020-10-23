Beatbox Crew Recreates Regular Sounds In Amusing Way; Video Leaves Internet In Splits

An entertaining video clip which shows a beatbox band recreating some ubiquitous sounds has surfaced. The clip was shared on Instagram by the French band-Berywam itself, who in the caption asked, ‘what’s your favourite one?’ Created using mouth, nose and tongue, this beatbox clip has left internet flabbergasted.

Shared earlier this week, the clip features the four-member band mimicking sounds of different objects using their voice and other parts of the mouth. While one member makes the original noise, his partner is seen replicating the sound in his own hilarious way. The voices they recreate are varied- from the ‘buzz’ sound of an electric toothbrush to the noise of a marker scratching on a cardboard surface. In addendum, they also include the rather annoying noise of scratching of shoes on the floor to a vehicle horn.

Their unique talent has got mixed reactions from people, while a lot of people were left aghast by their talent, others were simple left into chuckles. Commenting on the goofy clip, a user wrote, "Love your humour guys. “I saw this video 8 times,” expressed another. “Those smile,” added another user. Meanwhile, there were several who simply used fire or heart emojis to express themselves.

'Difficult to create music'

Meanwhile, talking about the difficulties faced while creating music, Indian singer Armaan Malik said that it was especially tough during the lockdown. Talking about his single Control, the singer explained what missing someone meant to him. The singer explained that missing someone is not about how long its been since you last saw them but about wishing that they were beside you every minute of the day when you're going about with your daily life. He said that he wanted to capture this sentiment in his music as people would connect to it. He wanted his music to be relatable to everyone.

