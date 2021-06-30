'Beautiful': Pilot's View Of Stunning Mumbai Skyline While Landing Wins Internet, Watch

Most of the people enjoy gazing out of the plane window watching the beautiful clouds and view of the city up from the sky. But, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the travelling of people. Now, a video has surfaced on social media showing the pilot’s view of the Mumbai skyline from the cockpit while landing at the airport. The stunning visuals of the skyline and the sea have caught the attention of social media users who shared their views in the comments section.

Mumbai skyline from pilot's view

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Larissafernand. The clip was shared alongside the caption, "Check this out!!!! A flight landing in Mumbai. View from the pilot’s seat." The short clip shows the plane flying over the Arabian sea showing the amazing view of the Mumbai skyline. As the video progresses, the flight touches down on the runaway where many planes are already parked. The video ends with the airport staff signalling the pilot at the runway. Watch the video here:

Check this out!!!!

A flight landing in Mumbai. View from the pilot’s seat. pic.twitter.com/8KtDyzRWms — Larissa (@larissafernand) June 27, 2021

Since being shared on June 27, the video has garnered 28.2K views and several reactions. Netizens, mesmerised by the visuals took to the comments section to express their views. Some of the users complimented the skills of the pilots while others praised the beautiful view. One user commented, "Superb visuals . Hair raising !!". Another individual commented, "It is, coming in over the Arabian Sea and then Versova, you can see Gilbert hill as well if you pause it". Another user commented, "Beautiful video! Landings from this side of the rwy are more scenic. Love it!". Check out some user reactions. Check out some user reactions.

Wow. — Chandrahaas Uniyal (@taru_uniyal) June 27, 2021

Superb visuals . Hair raising !! — Deepak kapoor IAS (@Deepakk75058621) June 28, 2021

Beautiful video! Landings from this side of the rwy are more scenic. Love it! — MR (@Mark_Rodricks) June 28, 2021

Nice, coming in over the Arabian Sea -> Versova -> Western express highway and touchdown... 🥂 — Sean Patrick Fallon (@Seanfallon) June 28, 2021

Mumbai ❤️❤️❤️ — Dipti Asawale 🇮🇳 (@dipti_jgd) June 29, 2021

landing from arabian sea side, early morning❤️ — Anuj Mittal (@anujmittal_) June 28, 2021

The way Pilots Manoeuvre the aircraft after touchdown at such a high Speed and turns aircraft like he is driving a car on expressway.Truely fascinating — Coalguy (@thecoalguy) June 28, 2021

It is, coming in over the Arabian Sea and then Versova, you can see Gilbert hill as well if you pause it — Sean Patrick Fallon (@Seanfallon) June 28, 2021

IMAGE: larissafernand/Twitter/Unsplash

