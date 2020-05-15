Last Updated:

Netizens Melt After Watching A Beautiful Video Of Elephant Birth As The Herd Celebrates

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) official posted a video of an elephant giving birth that has brought cheer among netizens

Elephant

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) official posted a video of an elephant giving birth that has brought cheer among netizens. The beautiful video shows the calf passing through the birth canal, and the mother separating the amniotic bladder from the newborn, while the rest of the herd protects it by making a defensive barrier. 

Netizens were in awe watching the wonders of nature and the birth of the majestic animal that has roamed the face of the earth for ages.

Here are some of the netizens' reactions to the beautiful video:

