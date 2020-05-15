Netizens Melt After Watching A Beautiful Video Of Elephant Birth As The Herd Celebrates

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) official posted a video of an elephant giving birth that has brought cheer among netizens. The beautiful video shows the calf passing through the birth canal, and the mother separating the amniotic bladder from the newborn, while the rest of the herd protects it by making a defensive barrier.

Watch the beautiful video here:

#Elephant birth taking place.



Its an event for the herd. Celebration by all members through trumpets, clapping by foot & gathering around. The herd becomes slow for few days. In initial days tend to stay at same place, for few I observed. VC unkown & representative. pic.twitter.com/7SxI4RMwMH — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 14, 2020

Netizens were in awe watching the wonders of nature and the birth of the majestic animal that has roamed the face of the earth for ages.

Here are some of the netizens' reactions to the beautiful video:

Wow ! My kids love watching all videos that you share and even ask me every day did he post smthng new frm the jungle 😊😊. You are my son’s new hero 🙏🏻 — Indian (@ojas_rebel) May 14, 2020

aww so sweet this is real joint family 😍😊 — Chandni (@avitashi0888) May 14, 2020

Herd is celebrating and Nature also join with them.. 👏

What a scene sir....

Many many thanks fr sharing sir... 🙏 — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 14, 2020

Such a beautiful & Good sharing to start the day . Birth of anyone is a joyful .. This is so unique Herd expressing the joy with togetherness.. May b this makes newly delivered baby & mother comfortable.. — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 14, 2020

Imagine the first thing your Mom does is to drop you on your head. 🙊🙊 — LuciferMorningStar (@SathayePP) May 14, 2020

