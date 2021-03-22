'Beautiful': Woman Uses Onions As Nail Art, Netizens 'want Pineapple Nails Now'

A user Nadiya Ilysm regularly shares unique nail designs on her Instagram account but her latest creation has created a storm on the internet. She has shared two videos on the photo-sharing application in which she has used onions and spring onions to decorate nails. The first video has got more than 31K likes while the second video has got more than 4K likes. Netizens took to the comments section to give ideas for the next video of nail art.

Women uses onion for nail art

In the first video, Nadiya Ilysm creates a design using the skin of an onion. She first glues the layer of onion to her index finger and then applies a gel polish in desired shape to make nails longer. She then uses an electric file to buff the nail and soothe the area. She then reveals the final design of her nail to the netizens. In the second part of the video, she placed a piece of spring onion on a nail. She then gels polish on the nail. Then, she designs a piece of onion smoothly into the shape of the nail. Then, she unveils the final design of her nail. Take a look at the post.

Netizens suggest pineapple nail art

Since being shared, the first video has got more than 31K likes while the second video has got more than 4K likes. The post has accumulated reactions from netizens. People were surprised to see a vegetable being used to decorate a nail and some even took to comments section to suggest popcorn, pineapple skin nail art. One user wrote, "Do popcorn nails!!". Another person wrote, "I want pineapple nails now But why does it look so good tho?". Another individual commented, "This is shocking beautiful." Another person wrote, "I am concerned that they were kinda pretty". Check out some user reactions.

