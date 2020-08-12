Beekeeper Shares Video Of Herself Removing Bee Colony From Compost Bin At A School; Watch

A video showing a professional beekeeper named Erika Thompson removing a bee colony from a compost bin at a school is doing rounds on social media. Thompson’s way of dealing with bees and carefully practicing the entire process has caught netizen's attention. Uploaded on August 1, the video has managed to gather more than 11k views.

'A not so difficult removal'

Explaining the incident, Erika wrote, “I received an emergency call from a school asking me to remove bees from their compost bin before they reopen in two days. I dropped everything to help them out and here’s how I did it! More in stories!”. The video has combined shots that depict the step by step analysis of the entire process. The shots also have texts on them, explaining the process. In the background, Erika’s voice can be heard, narrating the entire process. She is explaining her actions, making it easier for the viewers to understand the video. In the beginning, she explains how the colony had been in the compost bin for months and consisted of over 10,000 bees. She starts picking up bees in order to get them to their hive. She searches for the Queen Bee so that other bees follow the queen by themselves. In the end, Erika is heard saying, “These bees were pretty gentle and did not sting me as I worked with care and intention”.

Read: Scientist Discover Artistic Crystal-like Structure In Tetragonula Bees' Spiraling Hives

The video has garnered 137 comments. While people think that the job is corny, people can see how much Erika loves her job and she gets a lot of appreciation for that. Impressed by Erika, people are calling her job 'epic' and are constantly thanking her for helping people in the comment section.

Read: 'Bees Are My Friends,' Says World Record Holder Who Spent 4 Hrs With Head Covered In Bees

Read: US Honeybees Are Doing Better After Bad Year, Survey Shows

Also Read: Video Of Wildebeest Taking Incredible High Jump To Escape Lions Breaks Internet

(Image Credits: Instagram/TexasBeeWorks)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.