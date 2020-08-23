Beekeeper Transfers Bees Into New Hive With Bare Hands, Netizens Call It ‘impressive’

Professional beekeeper Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks is inspiring internet users to help and save the colonies of the flying insects. A video of Thompson removing a colony of bees from a backyard compost bin has taken the internet by storm. In the video, one can see the beekeeper scooping the bees in her bare hands to transfer them into the new hive.

The caption of the post explained ways that an individual can do to help honeybees. The caption read, “Here are three things you can do to help honeybees: 1) choose pollinator-friendly plants for your yard and garden to provide food for bees and other important pollinators 2) avoid using pesticides and support legislation banning harmful pesticides 3) support your local beekeeper”.

Netizens call it ‘impressive’

The post shared on ‘texasbessworks’ Instagram page has garnered nearly 8,000 likes and over 77,000 views. Several Instagrammers left supportive comments. While one user wrote, “Can’t wait to start my new hive this spring,” another added, “We love you bee bae!!!!!” “SO impressive! I will never get over the bare hands,” added third. Internet users also asked Thompson questions, including “Do you get stung by the bees” and “Don’t they sting you whenever you come close to them? Have you developed a tolerance to the pain of their sting?”

