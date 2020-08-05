Beirut Explosion: 'Heartbreaking' video shows woman playing piano in ruins

A heart-wrenching video of an elderly woman playing the piano in an obliterated house in Beirut has surfaced on the internet. The colossal explosion which rocked the Lebanese capital on August 4 has reportedly killed over 100 and injured over four thousand people. Amidst the tragedy, the clip shared by a user called Mohammad Yassin has left netizens in tears.

The 37-second video shows the woman continuing to play a melodious tune on her piano as the camera moves around to show the destruction in her house. Her soulful music comes across as a contrast to her annihilated background.

'Beautiful people'

In the caption, the user said that “beautiful people” like them keep Beirut alive. Since sharing the clip has been viewed over 23 thousand times and has collected messages of solidarity and prayers from netizens.

What happened in Beirut?

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

